‘Black start’ causes anxiety

KAPALA CHISUNKA, GILCHRIST MUSOLO

Lusaka

A mixed grill of panic, fear and anger gripped electricity consumers yesterday when the country experienced a nationwide blackout that lasted between one hour and six hours.

With businesses – big and small – coming to a virtual standstill while domestic activities were dulled by this lack of power, anxiety spread across the country.

Among those caught in fear and panic were some people trapped in an elevator at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA); water supply companies and market entrepreneurs such as welders, tailors and hairdressers.

With all ears and eyes tilted to Zesco, the electricity supply company, word soon came through that the cause of the unplanned power blackout was an emergency switch-off.

Zesco made this decision to ensure stability in its network after a technical failure.

The power outage was experienced around 07:00 hours in the morning and lasted for 45 minutes in some parts, while other areas did not have power by press time.

For some consumers, this power-cut is but a continuation of no supply for days after Wednesday’s rainstorm that CLICK TO READ MORE