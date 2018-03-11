Black Panther actor here

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN actor Patrick Mutukwa, who plays a role in Black Panther, the American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, is today expected to have an interactive meeting at Chita Lodge in Lusaka’s Olympia area.

National Association for Media Arts (NAMA) chairman Patrick “Sauloshi” Salubusa confirmed this in a terse statement made available to the Weekend Mail in Lusaka.

“NAMA would like to inform you that Patrick Shumba Mutukwa, a US-based Zambian actor who plays a role in Black Panther will be in the country this Saturday March 10, 2018,” the statement reads.

“In order for the local filmmakers and actors to effectively interact with him, NAMA invites you to Chita Lodge in Olympia on Sunday March 11, 2018 at 14:00 hours for an interactive question and answer session.”

Patrick, who acts as a border tribe warrior and a dialect and accents assistant in “Black Panther”, is a freelance voice-over actor, narrator and dialect coach.

The third born out of a family of six, he was born at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka Zambia and grew up in Zambia Air Force area before moving to the tourist city of Livingstone.

He describes “Black Panther” as revolutionary, a first of its kind.

“The story is marvellous and the action is great. You will hear some Nyanja words when Killmonger is being locked to the ground by the Doras. I honestly think this movie will change how superhero movies will be fined – a much more relatable superhero,” he told Time Machine Zambia.

The movie, directed by Ryan Coogler, features the likes of Angela Basset, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letita Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke and Andy Serkis among others.

On Wednesday, Scott Mendelson, a contributor for Forbes, reported that the movie had topped US$920 million worldwide at the box office.

“Marvel and Walt Disney’s Black Panther earned around US$6.18 million on Tuesday for a new US$512.6m domestic total. Add in another overseas daily gross of around US$6m-US$7m and that’s a US$410m overseas (just over Spider-Man 2 and Wonder Woman) and US$922m worldwide (just between Shrek 2 and Two Towers),” Mendelson wrote.

“After topping US$900m worldwide (and US$400m overseas) on Monday, it is going to be a few comparatively quiet days before it makes its way past the US$1 billion mark. That should happen around Sunday unless it opens huge in China starting on Friday.

“It passed Beauty and the Beast (US$503million in 2017) on Monday to become the ninth-biggest domestic grosser of all time, and it should pass Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (US$532m in 2016/2017) and The Dark Knight (US$534m in 2008) early this weekend. Once that happens, it will be the second-biggest comic book superhero flick in North America behind The Avengers (US$623m in 2012) and thus Chadwick Boseman will be able to call himself America’s Mightiest Hero.”