Black Mountain mining way out of poverty

MWILA NTAMBI, MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

SMALL-SCALE miners on the Copperbelt have welcomed the decision by Government to make available part of the Black Mountain to youths and women because the move will push them out of poverty. And Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors president Coster Mwaba says the Mines Safety Department (MSD) should put its “foot down” and ensure mining operations at the mineral ore slag dump are conducted safely. In an interview, Small-scale Miners’ chairperson Kelvin Tembo said the announcement to give part of the Black Mountain to youths is timely as most of them are experiencing economic challenges. Mr Tembo said the association is happy that more people will benefit from the initiative, which will help fight poverty at household level. He said the resumption of operations at the Black Mountain will also boost businesses and the economy.

Mr Tembo urged cooperative members who will benefit from CLICK TO READ MORE