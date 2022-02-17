Black Mountain handover on today

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will hand over Kitwe’s ‘Black Mountain’ to beneficiaries today, with Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe warning youths against gangster behaviour reminiscent of the infamous Jerabos after accumulating wealth.

Speaking when he met youths from the Copperbelt who went to give solidarity to Government’s decision to hand over a portion of the massive slag to the youths and cooperatives, Mr Kabuswe urged youths to use their money wisely.

The slag grew over decades of mining as waste, but with improved technology in smelting, copper can now be extracted from this residue.

The minister does not want to see youths portraying bad behaviour like Jerabos who were notoriously known for displaying money and attacking people.

“I don’t want to see youths with guns attacking innocent people. I don’t want the behaviour of going to kitchen parties to cause confusion,” he said in apparent reference to an incident where Jerabos attacked people at CLICK TO READ MORE