Black Mountain fund takes off

WHEN Government announced plans to reopen business at the Black Mountain slag dump so that women and youths could benefit from the operations, it sounded like mere talk. This is because only few people benefited from the site since it was handed over to chrome scavengers in the previous government. The new dawn administration announced their intentions in March this year, and barely two months later, Government launched the Black Mountain Initiative Cooperative. This initiative will see 1,250 cooperatives empowered with money that will be raised from proceeds from the Black Mountain. The programme is being implemented in phases, with the first comprising 73 cooperatives that are expected to benefit from the K1.1 million that was recently raised from the copper-rich slag dump. Potential beneficiaries are excited about the launch of the Black Mountain Initiative Cooperative as they feel that it will help to sustain livelihoods of the youth and vulnerable women. Given Mulilo, of Lipalo Mining Multi-purpose Cooperative, says her members are excited about this initiative because it has given them an opportunity to engage in viable businesses. "I initially thought that benefiting from this programme was impossible until I managed to join the cooperative and we applied for funding," Ms Mulilo said. She says the Black Mountain has been in existence for a long time and it is exciting to see women and youths benefiting from proceeds of small miners that scavenge for minerals from the slag dump. Ms Mulilo is certain that her cooperative will successfully implement its business plan because they underwent a two-day business training recently. She says the training was enlightening as they were taught about business strategies and how to market their commodities. Ms Mulilo thanked the United Party for National Development (UPND) government for ensuring that young entrepreneurs benefit from the mineral-rich Black Mountain, saying the move will ensure that resources revolve locally. Vigorous Multipurpose Cooperative member Samuel Chisela, who