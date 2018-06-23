News

Black Mountain death toll climbs to 11

June 23, 2018
POLICE keep vigil at the Black Mountain copper slag dump in Kitwe. PICTURE: STAFRANCE ZULU

MELODY MUPETA and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
ONE of the survivors of the Black Mountain slug dumpsite accident on Wednesday has died of head injuries, bringing the death toll to 11.Kitwe Teaching Hospital acting public relations manager Phoebe Chileya said in an interview yesterday that John Ponda, 36, died around 15:00 hours.
Ms Chileya said Mr Ponda was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he died.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

