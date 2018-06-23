Black Mountain death toll climbs to 11

MELODY MUPETA and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ONE of the survivors of the Black Mountain slug dumpsite accident on Wednesday has died of head injuries, bringing the death toll to 11.Kitwe Teaching Hospital acting public relations manager Phoebe Chileya said in an interview yesterday that John Ponda, 36, died around 15:00 hours.

Ms Chileya said Mr Ponda was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he died.