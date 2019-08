NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A WOMAN has allegedly swindled 2,850 women out of K114,000 paid to her as membership fees for an organisation purportedly supported by Government through the Office of the Vice-President.

The over 2,000 women yesterday marched to the office of the District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu to air their grievances.