Black market distorts manganese prices

KALONDE NYATI, Serenje

LOCAL processing plants have been urged to buy manganese from legitimate sources as illegal suppliers of the industrial metal are distorting the market price and robbing the treasury the much needed revenue.

Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa said prices are low on the market due to the supply of manganese ore by illegal sources to buyers.

The price of manganese is between US$25 and US$45 per tonne due to the rampant illegal supply on the market.

“Prices on the local market are currently low owing partly to global demand and supply fundamentals in key markets such as China and mostly due to the supply of the ore by illegal sources to the buyers on the market. I want to implore the local processing plants that they should buy from registered sources instead of the illegal suppliers,” Mr Musukwa said.

He said buying from illegal sources goes against the conditions of grant of the mineral processing rights and