Bitterness kills, says Sikwela

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS should use the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation to forgive each other and to get rid of bitterness in their hearts.

Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela says bitterness does not befit Christians.

Reverend Sikwela said this yesterday when he officiated at the choral concert held at the National Institute for Public Administration (NIPA)