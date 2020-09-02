Bind the spirit of havoc – Lungu

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

ZAMBIANS should remain prayerful because as the country approaches the general elections next year, there will be many challenges including the temptation by some people to create havoc in the country, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The head of State says some people will be tempted to cause disorder in the country when they see that polls expectations are not materialising.

"Let us pray for such minds to be tranquil for the sake of peace in our nation. Mathew Chapter 5 verses 9 states that 'Blessed are the peace makers for they will be called the children of God'," President Lungu said.