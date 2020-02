PRISCILLA MWILA and CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) Solwezi West Member of Parliament (MP) Teddy Kasonso says his seat is under threat because of his stance on Bill 10.

The lawmaker and his compatriot for Nalikwanda Geoffrey Lungwangwa did not walk out of Parliament when Bill 10 was restored on the order paper last December.