Bill 10: ‘We’re ready to move on’

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

TODAY, the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 gets a second reading in Parliament after being subjected to extensive public debate.

And Minister of Justice Given Lubinda sounded like a man at the finishing line when he featured on the Sunday Interview programme on ZNBC TV 1.

“I have to say it has been a long journey; a long journey that summoned the patience of a lot of us in Government,” he said.

He said since the process to amend the Constitution started about three years ago, Government and President Edgar Lungu had been maliciously accused of having ill-intentions.

Yet, the quest is to have a Constitution that speaks to the aspirations of majority citizens, and protects democracy and people’s rights.

He said the accusations were mostly as a result of misinformation around Bill 10.

Mr Lubinda said Government and