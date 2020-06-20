Bill 10 to resolve chieftaincy wrangles

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Senga Hill

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is hopeful that proposals in Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill 2019 will help address historical traditional leadership succession wrangles which retard development in rural areas.

The President said Government will work closely with chiefs to ensure peaceful traditional leadership successions.

He said this yesterday when he called on Chief Mphande of Senga Hill.

Chief Mpande earlier appealed to President Lungu to see to it that Government is involved in succession of chiefs to prevent wrangles.

In response, President Lungu hoped that a solution will be found to long-standing succession wrangles in CLICK TO READ MORE