Bill 10 tabling moves to October 29

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

CONSTITUTION Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019, which was supposed to be tabled in the House for second reading tomorrow, has been deferred to October 29 this year.

This came to light yesterday when Leader of Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu stood on a point of order against Vice-President Inonge Wina.

He wanted to know when exactly Bill 10 will be tabled in the House.

Mr Mwiimbu’s question came after Members of Parliament (MPs) received a circular indicating that the reading of the bill has been deferred to a later date.

On Friday last week, Mrs Wina said the proposed law would be tabled in