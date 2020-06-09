Bill 10 on cards as parley resumes

PRISCILLA MWILA, ESTHER MSETEKA

Lusaka

PARLIAMENT opens today, 84 days after it adjourned indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, whose first two cases were recorded in Zambia on March 18.

The House also opens barely 24 hours after two of its members – Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya – were discharged after testing positive for the respiratory disease.

But as parliamentarians return to Manda Hill, they will find a lot has changed around the House owing to COVID-19.

