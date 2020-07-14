‘Bill 10 in national interest, not political’

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

CONSTITUTION Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 is in the interest of Zambians and not political parties, Authentic Advocates for Justice and Democracy public relations director Samuel Banda has said.

Mr Banda says, therefore, the Bill should be concluded so that the country can move on to other important matters.

In a statement, Mr Banda said political parties are organisations which have a lifespan but the country will live on.

“As Authentic Advocates for Justice and Democracy, ours is to stand by Zambians and not the Patriotic Front (PF) or the United Party for National Development (UPND),” Mr Banda said.

He urged Parliament to expedite the conclusion of Bill 10 because the process has dragged on for a