Bill 10 in court

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

THE fight against Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 by some opposition political parties has now gone to the High Court, which they want to suspend debate of the document in Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has asked the Lusaka High Court to grant him leave to challenge Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini’s decision to consider debating Bill 10.

Mr Mwiimbu is challenging the decision to consider debating the bill after the lapse of time for its consideration.

He contends that the bill should not be considered because it has been “killed” after its time lapsed on June 4 this year. CLICK TO READ MORE