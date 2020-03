STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

THE coronavirus has curtailed debate in Parliament, which has been compelled to adjourn sine die in conformity to advice by health experts on huge gatherings.

Proceedings of the House were earlier halted by the Speaker for over three hours for him to study a matter on whether it was in order to debate the Bill 10 when one of its clauses was before the Constitutional Court.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/