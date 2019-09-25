News

Bill 10 bid flops

September 25, 2019
1 Min Read

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
THE Constitutional Court has dismissed Law Association of Zambia’s (LAZ) application for an order of interim injunction to restrain the National Assembly from subjecting Constitutional Amendment Bill 10 of 2019 for consideration before the parliamentary select committee.
Constitutional Court Judge Anne Sitali dismissed the application on grounds that it is an inappropriate case to grant an interim injunction.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

