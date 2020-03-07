Bill 10 ball in MPs’ court

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

MEMBERS of Parliament should unite and support the constitutional amendment bill number 10 because it has progressive clauses, Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi has said.

Commenting on President Edgar Lungu's address to Parliament on the progress made in the application of national values and principles, Ms Nawakwi said bill 10 has many progressive clauses such as promoting the participation of women in politics.