Big guns struggle

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

IT is turning out that history is not enough to propel teams like Roan United, Kalulushi Modern Stars and Mufulira Blackpool who are nowhere near earning promotion from the Copperbelt Division One. This is in a league which has the likes of Young Nkana, Young Power Dynamos and other relatively unknown teams. As at Week 19, the traditional big teams are not in the picture for a promotional play–off place to National Division One.

Perhaps they should consider going the Nchanga Rangers way – that of a buying a slot in the National Division One as opposed to working their way up from the third tier. Last weekend, Roan, who are the ninth most successful club in the country in terms of trophies having collected 10 in their history, settled for a scoreless draw against Ndola side Neelkanth to move to 26 points, 14 behind leaders Mutondo Stars. The stalemate was Roan’s seventh of the season after 19 matches in which they have won seven and lost five. For Blackpool, whose most famous son is Alex Chola, they were 2–0 victors over Young Nkana in Mufulira but that win only left them 12 points behind Mutondo. Blackpool, winners of the Mosi Cup in 1963 and 1976 and the Heroes & Unity Cup in 1973, have 28 points after a return of seven wins and defeats apiece and five draws. Kalulushi, seen as a feeder team for Power Dynamos and Nkana in yesteryears, on the other hand were defeated 1–0 by Chingola Police to leave them fourth on the log with 32 points, eight behind the top slot. Kalulushi have been a bit decent with CLICK TO READ MORE