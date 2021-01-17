Big dreams destroyed by accident

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

BEING confined to a wheelchair and unable to talk after living a normal life is something that no-one can ever wish for or imagine.

But such is what Mr Hidden Phiri, 30, of Chongwe, is enduring after he was hit by a motor vehicle in Lusaka’s Chawama Township.

Mr Phiri depends on his mother and grandmother for survival and everything, including bathing and feeding.

Phiri, seated on a chair clad in blue jeans and white shirt, smiles upon seeing this reporter in the company of two others.

His mother, Harriet Kabeleka, quickly interprets to the visitors that he is happy to see them as he gives a thumbs-up.

Phiri can no longer talk following the accident but only communicates through signs. He can’t move or do anything and wears diapers.

He sustained head injuries during the accident and his head is deformed