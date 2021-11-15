Big buyer in town

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOLLOWING the hosting of the ‘Meet and Greet the President’ fundraising dinner at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on Saturday night, one name stole the limelight – Jonathan Kays. The 30-something-year-old commercial farmer, who is originally called Jonathan Khondowe, sent tongues wagging when he bought the red jacket that was won by President Hakainde Hichilema during his 2017 treason case at K2.5 million. He actually believes it is worth more than that. The question being asked is: who is this Jonathan Kay? If you are looking for his private details, there is not much available, not just yet, anyway. But in terms of his business dealings, there is something to go with. After the North-West Zambia 2019 Expo in Solwezi, there were a number of investment pledges made. It is safe to say a number of them have gone unfulfilled. But not the one made by Mr Kays. Barely six months after the expo, Mr Kays, through his firm PG Farms, set up a commercial farm in Kalumbila district after acquiring about 1,000 hectares of land in Chief Mumena’s area for CLICK TO READ MORE