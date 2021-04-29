Big brother watching controlling officers

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

CONTROLLING officers should not abuse their authority in the absence of ministers after dissolution of Parliament because they risk being fired in line with the Public Finance Management Act.

Accountant General Kennedy Musonda said in an interview yesterday that the dissolution of Parliament on May 14 will not entail that the Public Finance Management Act will have also been dissolved.

Mr Musonda said controlling officers like permanent secretaries who will abrogate the Act will be reported to law enforcement agencies and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.

"After Parliament dissolves, we will still continue with the way we process payments, and controlling officers are expected to abide by