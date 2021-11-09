Big Bro chips in

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

IN A CLEAR show of solidarity to the new dawn administration’s ambitious social and economic reforms and its zero-tolerance against corruption, Germany will provide an additional €7 million to Zambia. Recently, Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane and German Chancellor’s personal representative for Africa Gunter Nooke signed agreements, under international law, worth €46.8 million that had been committed during the Zambian-German government negotiations in 2020. The agreements were for assistance in food security, nutrition and access to clean water, among many other matters, with a particular focus on promoting the decentralisation process and strengthening local authorities to provide better services. The additional €7 million funding from Europe’s best economy is meant to support Zambia’s peaceful and democratic transition and the new regime’s reform agenda. Funding will be focused on providing jobs for youths through vocational education and training in water and energy sector and to assist the country’s fight against COVID-19 by helping to stabilise CLICK TO READ MORE