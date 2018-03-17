B’Flow back to rapping

THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

AFTER a relatively busy 2017, dancehall and hip hop artiste B’Flow has released his first single this year he has titled Ati Shani on which he showcases his rapping skills.

The song was released week with a video starring KB of K Army Studios and a cameo appearance by Chef 187.

The song was produced by Kekero, Silent Erazer and Ron Kay at Music For Change studios.

“Ati Shani is quite a surprise to many of my fans as it showcases my rap skills. I started rapping during my primary school years until recently. I never had confidence to record a song with rap verses,” B’Flow says.

“I’m very happy with the positive feedback from my fans. Many of them are happy because they didn’t expect me to release a song. I had not made any announcements regarding my plans to release a new song. I wanted it to be a surprise and the strategy has worked perfectly.”

The video was shot by N.X.T Solutionz whom he first worked with on his award winning “Side Plate” video which featured Macky II and Chef 187 in 2014.

B’Flow says he is working on his next album and he plans to release a lot of music this year because his fans have missed him.

“Lastly, I have just unveiled a new style of music; rap. I have just added rap to my list of music genres. On Ati Shani, I’m rapping in English, Bemba and Nyanja. In short, I now have four styles, namely dancehall, hip hop, Afro pop and R&B,” he says.

His new single Ati Shani airs a phone conversation between two ex-lovers who seemingly remain friends after their breakup as they update each other on their new relationships.