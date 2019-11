NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has hired two security guards and offered his dogs to guard the entrance of Leopards Hill Cemetery after thieves stole two of the 10 palm trees he planted and also attempted to get the gate he recently put up.

Two weeks ago, Mr Sampa planted palm trees at Leopards Hill Cemetery and put up an entrance gate in his continued efforts to secure and beautify the cemetery.