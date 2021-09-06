Beware of fourth COVID wave

WITH every conversation in Zambia now revolving around politics and the new government, it seems the fight against COVID-19 at family and individual levels has been shunted to the end of the list of priorities. Every caution about the pandemic has been drowned by the euphoric celebrations of President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory last month. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary – technical services Kennedy Malama appears to be a lone voice in his daily COVID-19 updates even as the country reports a reduction in new cases and deaths. There is a silent withdrawal from all forms of COVID-19 restrictions in public places where masking, social distancing and washing of hands regularly have evidently died after elections.

While the “new dawn” government of President Hichilema is yet to make a policy direction on the restrictions made by the previous government of President Edgar Lungu, questions abound as to whether the limitations in the name of COVID have gone with the PF government. We are of the view that there has to be a serious policy direction on the matter to safeguard pitfalls that could lead to death when, and not if, the fourth strikes. And these restrictions or guidelines should be more robust than the half-hearted ones we have seen in the last few months. Fighting COVID-19 requires more action than rhetoric. That is the only way this fight will be won at local level. Vaccinating less than 600,000 people since the disease was first recorded in Zambia in March 2020 suggests the fight has been lukewarm. The uncertainty over the health restrictions is compounded by the fact that the United Party for National Development leadership had a withdrawn approach to the issue when the party was in opposition before the August 12 general elections. But whether President Hichilema is thinking of a different approach over the COVID-19 health measures, there is need for the masses not to drop their guard in view of the looming fourth wave.

During the third wave, Zambia lost many lives, which included doctors and health workers who were at the centre of the fight.

No-one knows how menacing the fourth wave will be, but the example of the third wave suggests that people need to take extra precautions to avoid a catastrophe. Although there have been sustained efforts by the government towards vaccination of the population, there is still a danger of the fourth wave affecting the unvaccinated population more. Dr Malama is right to say that members of the public should take the projection of a fourth wave seriously and start preparing at individual, family, institutional and community levels. He said in a statement yesterday that going by experiences from previous waves, it is rational and safe to assume that the fourth wave is likely to be worse than the previous ones. “Our comfort is that we have gained more experience and with our ongoing preparedness, we will be able to mount an effective response,” Dr Malama said.

Zambia still has a lot to do to ensure that half the population of adults is vaccinated and it is important that people adhere to health measures. We commend Association of Vendors, Traders and Marketeers of Zambia (AVTMZ) for making a stand on the fight against COVID-19 in market places. AVTMZ president Frederick Tembo said the association has observed that some traders have stopped following the health guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Health and are risking both their lives and those of customers. Markets, just like bus stations and other public places, need concerted effort to avoid the spread of the fourth wave as they are considered super spreaders. The COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat to humankind, and citizens should not look at health measures as a matter of negotiation. Those who have not taken their vaccination should do so now to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus. With the fourth wave looming, this is not the time to become COVID-fatigued as doing so may be fatal.