Beware of COVID fifth wave

REVELATIONS by the Ministry of Health that Zambia has recorded a 55 percent upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases are worrisome and call for personal responsibility among citizens. Yesterday, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Lackson Kasonka told a COVID-19 media briefing that it has become evident that the country is headed for a fifth wave of the lethal virus. According to Professor Kasonka, Zambia confirmed 732 new cases last week from the 471 the ministry picked the previous week, translating into 55 percent rise in the number of new cases. Worse still, three people succumbed to the pandemic last week compared to one who died of the virus the previous week. Since Zambia experienced the highest death toll and number of coronavirus cases during the third wave in June last year, most people seem to have forgotten the sad moments we experienced after we lost so many of our beloved ones to the virus. It has now become normal for people to walk around so carefree, without masking up nor maintaining physical distances between them as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. Apart from a few supermarkets like Shoprite, most trading outlets no longer compel their clients to wear face masks before entering their premises. The situation is even worse for people who use public transport such as minibuses and taxis. Passengers, drivers and their assistants do not bother to put on face masks and, in most cases, overload their vehicles all in the name of making money at the expense of jeopardising their lives. One wonders how people in crowded places like Soweto market in Lusaka and other areas in various parts of the country survive the virus because they do not bother masking up. If they happen to have face masks, they strap them by the chin and leave the mouth and nose vulnerable to catching the virus. Simply put, people have completely dropped the guard against coronavirus. Most citizens only realise the importance of masking up and adhering to other coronavirus, preventive measures when they start seeing alarming statistics of hospitalisations and deaths. This is what happened in June last year when we experienced the third wave of coronavirus which saw a sharp increase in the number of new cases. However, after the third wave receded, many people again started disregarding prescribed preventive measures and began going about their daily chores normally as though COVID-19 had been eradicated. As a result, towards the end of 2021, Zambia had a fourth wave albeit not as lethal as the previous one, which was the worst since the country confirmed the first two cases of the virus in March 2020 which were imported from France.

With the latest surge in coronavirus cases, chances are high that we are on the brink of the fifth wave of COVID-19, especially that the cold season has intensified. To avoid the high death toll and numerous hospital admissions we witnessed during the third wave, it is important for every citizen to take personal responsibility and help curb the further spread of the pandemic.

This we can achieve by adhering to the five golden rules: masking up in public, maintaining physical distance, washing hands regularly or sanitising, avoiding crowded places and staying at home, and seeking medical attention early if we have symptoms.

Let us act together to win the fight against COVID-19 by observing the five golden rules. Most importantly, let us encourage our families and colleagues to get vaccinated against coronavirus.