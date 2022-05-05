Better jump ship than perish

EMELDA MWITWA

THE death of Kitwe businessman Richard Chileshe Mbulu, popularly known as Chile One, has gotten netizens talking about domestic violence and its toxicity on families and society. Chile One, 42, who was a copper dealer, alias Jerabo, as such businesspersons are called on the Copperbelt, was allegedly shot dead by his wife, Annie Monta, 30, in the early hours of Saturday after a domestic dispute. The man reportedly met his fate after arriving home in the early hours of Saturday and then picked a quarrel with his wife. According to the deceased’s brother, who lived with the Mbulus, the couple was heard quarrelling at about 01:00 hours on Saturday, and later a gunshot was heard. According to police, Chile One was shot from the left side of his back and the bullet came out through the right side of the chest. He was rushed to Progress Private Hospital and, later, Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man leaves behind seven children – four from his first wife and three from his widow, who has been charged with his murder. Since this is a matter that will be going to court soon and the suspect has been charged with murder, I will not put the spotlight on Annie, but just discuss domestic violence generally.

Well, from what I picked from netizens after the death of Chile One, people are saying that conflicts are normal in any intimate relationship, but what matters is how couples resolve their differences. It is normal to disagree or even quarrel so long couples do not cross the thin line between normal domestic disputes and domestic violence. The ability by a couple to resolve conflicts amicably or lack of conflict resolution skills could either make or break a marriage. Those who fail to show civility in conflict resolution tend to resort to inflicting harm on their partners, normally in the heat of the moment. Physical harm is the most common form of intimate partner violence, and for some, it becomes a habitual way out of a conflict, while for others it happens on the spur of the moment. Irreversible harm could be inflicted on someone on impulse because one is too angry to stop and think about what they are doing or saying. Mostly, such actions are triggered by bottled-up anger or unresolved conflicts which could cause someone to explode and do the unthinkable. Anger often subsides when couples talk over issues and amicably resolve them. But when marital disputes become the order of the day, or anger is allowed to build up, domestic violence is likely to ensue in such a union. This usually happens when one spouse wants to gain undue advantage over their partner based on the socially constructed gender relations. As a matter of fact, domestic violence, also known as intimate partner violence, is defined by the United Nations (UN) as a pattern of behaviour in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner. From this definition, we can deduce that habitual perpetrators have domineering or bullying tendencies. The UN says one in every three women experiences domestic violence globally.

And it further says that 81,000 women and girls were killed in 2020, and about 47,000 of them died at the hands of their intimate partners or family members. According to the above statistics, a girl or woman is killed every 11 minutes in the world.

Although women are more prone to intimate partner violence than their male counterparts, violence against men, though it ranks lowly, does occur. Other statistics indicate that one in seven men experiences domestic violence in their lifetime compared to one in every four women. This means that men are not spared by domestic aggressions, but, apparently, they often suffer in silence. It is common for women to come out and press charges against abusive spouses, but men do not usually do so because traditionally, being beaten by one’s wife is seen as a sign of weakness by the masculine gender. However, reports of women harming their spouses with all sorts of weapons are sometimes made to the law enforcers, although the scale of aggression against men is lower compared to their female counterparts. Nevertheless, domestic violence is bad and must be condemned no matter the gender of the aggressor. Equally, all perpetrators of violence must be punished because no one is above the law. But this can only happen when victims of abuse decide to come out in the open and seek help. Sadly, most victims of intimate partner violence, both male and female, opt to suffer in silence without seeking professional help either from the police or church, in most cases to save face. As for women, many endure abusive marriages due to economic insecurities, while others do so to avoid the social stigma attached to divorced women. Others still stay in abusive marriages because they are socialised to shoulder the abusers’ shortcomings. These are women who blame themselves for their partners’ flaws. And on lessons drawn from the death of Nigeria’s gospel artiste Osinachi Nwachukwu recently, some women endure domestic violence on religious grounds. They would rather die in an abusive marriage than walk out on an abusive partner because the Bible forbids divorce. Well, I have not seen any scripture which says women or men must endure abuse in marriage even if it means losing their lives. The Bible makes it clear that God hates divorce, but allows divorce in certain conditions only because the hearts of women and men, and I quote, ‘are hard’ (Matthew 19:8). Much as women endure abuse in marriage on religious grounds, there are also men who use religion to torment their spouses. When the Bible (Ephesians 5:22) talks about women submitting to their spouses, some men stand on that scripture to tower over their wives and inflict physical (beatings) as well psychological harm on them. They, however, forget the other part of the same book (Ephesians 5:25-33) which commands husbands to love their wives the way Christ loves the Church and also the way they (husbands) love their own bodies. No husband who loves his wife the way he loves his own body will subject her to physical or emotional harm.

There are actually many ways in which women are abused in marriage, the common abuses being physical, sexual, financial/ economic, emotional and psychological. Physical abuse is often characterised by beating or kicking of one’s spouse and is said to be the most common form of intimate partner violence. Many victims of physical abuse are brutalised repeatedly, to a point where they become ill or fail to go to work. Another common form of abuse in marriage that we often gloss over is economic or financial abuse. This is where victims are stopped from working or doing business by domineering spouses.

Other victims of economic abuse are deprived of financial support by partners who neglect their co-responsibility of providing for their families. Emotional abuse is also toxic because it robs the victims of self-confidence through constant verbal abuse and unfair criticism. The point is that no man or woman deserves to live in such an environment and no child deserves to grow up in such a home. Victims of abuse must acknowledge that they deserve a better life by seeking help. The aggressors should equally own up and make a resolve to make amends with the help of marriage counsellors. Most importantly, if the victim of intimate partner violence begins to see red flags with no sign of a white cross, it’s better to jump ship than stay and die.

Email:eshonga@daily-mail.co.zm/emeldashonga@yahoo.comPhone:0211-221364/227793