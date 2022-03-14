‘Better investment in water must’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THERE is need to have better investments in water and infrastructure because doing so will benefit many women and girls.

Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA) board member Chileshe Kapwepwe says better investments in water infrastructure will benefit women and girls who are adversely affected by the lack of the commodity and climate change.

Ms Kapwepwe said this during the Zanzibar water investment conference, a lead-up to the 9th World Water Forum to be held in Dakar, Senegal, from March 21 to 26, 2022.

Speaking prior to the launch of the Zanzibar water investment programme, Ms Kapwepwe said better funding in water infrastructure will help address many challenges women and girls face in trying to access the commodity.

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa secretary-general also said the successful implementation of the Zanzibar programme is vital given that water is one of the most essential natural resources.

The Zanzibar water investment programme supports implementation of the country's development vision 2050 to achieving the