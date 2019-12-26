Best practices for health care waste management

STANSLOUS NGOSA, Lusaka

HEALTH care waste (HCW) is one of the most hazardous wastes globally, second to only radiation waste.

Waste generated by health care activities includes a broad range of materials, from used needles and syringes to soiled dressings, body parts, diagnostic samples, blood, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and radioactive materials.

Poor management of health care waste potentially exposes health care workers, waste handlers, patients and the community at large to infection, toxic effects and injuries, and risks polluting the environment.

HCW management needs to be prioritised because of the devastating effects on human health and environment if not well managed. Health workers play a crucial role in management of HCWs.

Realising the hazardous that health care waste poses to both the environment and human health, Government has come up with a road map to deal with this matter.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/