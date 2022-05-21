Best keeper nomination motivates

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

CHIPOLOPOLO goal-minder Toaster Nsabata has described his maiden campaign in the South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) as one of his best seasons in his career. At the start of the season, the former Zanaco goalkeeper moved from Zesco United to PSL side Sekhukhune United, where he has managed to put in good shifts. Nicknamed 'The Bread Machine' by his club's fans, Nsabata's showings have seen him nominated for the PSL goalkeeper-of-the-year award. Others nominated are Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu and Cape Town City's Hugo Marques. Nsabata said in an interview from his base that his nomination is a big motivation for him to continue working hard. "This has been one of my best seasons ever," Nsabata, a league winner with Zanaco and Zesco, said. Since moving to South Africa, Nsabata has managed to keep 11 clean sheets in 24 league matches while he has allowed 24 goals past him. He has on three occasions been named man-of-the-match. "It feels good, when I got a message from my team alerting me that I have been nominated in the top three I couldn't believe it. I feel so humbled. I never ever dreamt that I could get nominated, let alone be in the