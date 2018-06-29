Benos to hang

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MURDER accused Tshiabu Benos has been sentenced to death by hanging after the Lusaka High Court found her guilty of stabbing to death Autoforce proprietor Reeves Malambo.This was in a case in which Benos, 38, is alleged to have murdered Mr Malambo, 48, at her Ibex Hill house in Lusaka on January 28 last year.

When the matter came up for judgment yesterday, High Court judge Gertrude Chawatama convicted her of the offence.