PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

MURDER-ACCUSED Tshiabu Benos has asked the Lusaka High Court to find her guilty of manslaughter and not murder.

But the State has requested the court to convict her of murder as it has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt that Benos murdered Autoforce proprietor Reeves Malambo.

This is a case in which Benos is charged with murdering Mr Malambo in January last year.