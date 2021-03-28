Benedict honoured for women’s rights

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

EAGLE Events Management Limited has honoured Zambia Daily Mail editorials editor Benedict Tembo for his contribution to promoting women’s affairs .

Eagle Events chief executive officer Charity Munthali said they have decided to honour Mr Tembo for highlighting the achievements of women from all sectors.

Mr Tembo was honoured during the second ‘I am Equal International Women’s conference at Mulungushi International Conference Centre yesterday.

The conference also attracted participation from Zambia Daily Mail women.

“Mr Tembo has been there for us women through the numerous articles that he has continued to write through Zambia Daily Mail Limited. We appreciate you, Mr Tembo,” Mrs Munthali said.

Mr Tembo said he was humbled for the gesture.

"Thank you so much for the recognition. This has been a fantastic week," said Mr Tembo, who clocked 25 years at Zambia Daily Mail last