Bembas, Chewas cancel ceremonies

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, STEVEN MVULA

Chipata, Lusaka

COVID-19 has scuttled this year’s traditional ceremonies for the Chewa and for the Bemba.

The Kulamba ceremony of the Chewa and the Ukusefya pa Ng’wena event of the Bemba were scheduled for later this month but respective traditional establishments have advised that these have been cancelled.

Paramount Chief Gawa Undi of the Chewas in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique said the decision to cancel Kulamba, which was supposed to be on August 29 this year, was reached after consultations by chiefs in the three countries. CLICK TO READ MORE