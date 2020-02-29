Belated recognitions of Kenneth Kaunda

KELVIN KACHINGWE and MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

MAYBE the Nobel Peace Prize is a long shot, but as Zambian’s founding president remains the last man standing from that generation of Africans who led independence movements, you sense a genuine desire to do something for him by people from a cross section of society.

The latest effort came last week from the Orthodox Church, which unveiled a statute of him in Lusaka.

It was honouring Dr Kenneth Kaunda for his distinguished role played in pioneering the freedom struggle for not only Zambia but other countries in the southern African region – Angola, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa.

Orthodox Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and Africa Nicholas Horeftakis recognised Dr Kaunda as a true patriot who sacrificed his life to liberate Zambia and other countries in the region from colonial masters.

There was something symbolic about the stature that was unveiled. It was not at his Chilenje home.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/