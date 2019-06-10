Bekker wins Ladies Open

LUSAKA – Zimbabwean golfer Danielle Bekker held her nerves to win the 2019 Zambia Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at the Lusaka Golf Club over the weekend.

The teenager golfer outplayed other competitors from different countries across the continental to win the title.

The 16-year-old golfer, who took the lead from day one, carded 238 gross after three rounds to emerge victorious. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/