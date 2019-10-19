Being UNIP in ANC stronghold

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

FOLLOWING the breakaway of some leaders from Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula’s African National Congress (ANC) to form first the Zambia African National Congress (ZANC) and later the United National Independence Party (UNIP), there were a lot of fights between the two nationalist parties.

These fights were fierce and sometimes resulted in death as was the case with Omelo Mumba, a UNIP official in Eastern Province believed to have been killed by ANC supporters.

While UNIP enjoyed considerable support in the northern parts of the country as well as Copperbelt, ANC held a firm grip in other parts of the country, particularly the southern part.

A few southerners like Mainza Chona and Elijah Mudenda were UNIPists, but they faced considerable difficulties convincing their clansmen to join their ranks.

Vernon Mwaanga, who was a UNIP official in Monze and Choma during the struggle for independence, shares the difficult task he faced together with other party officials who were members of UNIP in Southern Province.