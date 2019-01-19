Being Nguzu’s 3rd wife

TEMWA GONDWE, Lusaka

WHILE the local television drama series Mpali on DStv’s Zambezi Magic has unearthed some new talent, the character playing Monde, Nguzu’s third wife, needs little if any introduction at all to viewers.

Perhaps the only intriguing aspect of Jemimah Burton Phiri is that she is able to play so many different characters in the various productions that she has featured in.

Yet Jemimah, a trained journalist who once hosted a health show on Lusaka’s Metro FM radio, never imagined herself as an actress initially.

"I never knew that I would become an actress until a friend of mine operating from the same industry asked me if I could give it a try back in 2014," says the 30-year-old who trained as a journalist at the Nairobi Institute of Business and Media Studies in Kenya.