Being minister is about sacrifice, commitment

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

MINISTER of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela boasts that the PF government has done more in infrastructure development in eight years than previous governments.

His ministry is the nerve centre of development in Zambia because all the sectors of growth – both social and economic – need good infrastructure to thrive. What makes him tick is dedication to duty, going an extra mile to serve, setting smart goals for his team and of course a supportive family.

QUESTION: Why was the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development created?

ANSWER: The Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development was created under the realignment of government ministries and institutions’ programme to improve efficiency in operations.

The formation of the ministry meant transferring the housing and infrastructure functions from the former Ministry of Local Government and Housing.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/