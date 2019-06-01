Being a child of Adamson Mushala

THE autobiography of Bert Mushala (first edition) came out in the first quarter of this year in Zambia but the book started being sold online by Morebooks.de, Amazon, Lighting Source and others at the end of 2018.

Bert Mushala was a banker before he went into public life as a politician, a minister and a top civil servant.

The suffering Bert went through with his brothers and sisters, supported by their steel-hard hearted mother, cannot be properly reviewed but by reading the actual book.

The book is about the life of Bert and his difficult life as “the son of a rebel”, as late President Michael Sata used to refer to him. The book gives insights of the burdens children go through because of the decisions taken by their parents.

Bert and his father, the late Adamson Brightson Musanda Mushala, have been called a lot of names; lesser children would not have managed to throw off the stigma and prejudices of being a Mushala.