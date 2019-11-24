Behold your heavy bundle of joy

STAFRANCE ZULU, KASHINGA NTAMBAKWA

Ndola

WHEN news of the birth of a baby girl weighing six kilogrammes was posted on the Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) Facebook page, many wanted to catch a glimpse of the giant.

Any baby born weighing over four kilos is said to be macrosomic, and is usually a source of concern for medical staff.

“The normal birth weight is usually below four kilogrammes. When a baby is born above four kilogrammes, it becomes worrisome to us medical practitioners. We do witness one delivery out of 10 babies born weighing four kilogrammes. But for the case of the baby born weighing six kilogrammes, it is an extreme [case] of macrosomia,” said Dr Joseph Musowoya, who is senior medical superintendent at NTH.

Dr Musowoya says delivery of big babies is associated with either medical or genetic conditions.

“Babies born of huge parents are likely to be macrosomic. Babies born of a mother who is diabetic or has sugar disease can be macrosomic. A baby who has excess growth hormone is likely to come with macrosomia CLICK TO READ MORE