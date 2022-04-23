Behaviour of Intercity call-boys concerning – Nkombo

CLAVER MUTINTA, Lusaka

OPERATORS at Lusaka's Intercity Bus Terminus should re-organise their operations to ensure the facility is rid of conduct which can negatively affect the travelling public. Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo is concerned that call-boys have started selling narcotics, ganja, and other drugs inside the station. Mr Nkombo said this yesterday after he made an impromptu visit to the facility following confusion caused by some call-boys. Call-boys, who allegedly harass travellers at the station, yesterday put up a protest against management's decision to remove them from the station. Some of them [call-boys] are reported to have been apprehended and are in police custody. The call-boys, known as Kalungulas, barricaded Dedan Kimathi Road and set alight tyres and