MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

COPPERBELT Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has warned Zesco United and Nkana fans of stern action if they engage in violence during Sunday’s Confederation Cup Group C match in Ndola.

Katanga said in an interview yesterday that a good number of police officers will be deployed for the match kicking off at 18:00 hours at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.