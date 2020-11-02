Beer chokes support

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

A MAN has told a local court that he stopped supporting his child for fear that the mother would use the money on beer.

The court heard that Paul Chansa, 24, and Catherine Gondwe, 30, had eloped after the latter fell pregnant.

Chansa allegedly promised to marry Gondwe but the two broke up leaving her with a child.

The couple had been cohabiting for over four years.

Chansa told the Matero Local Court that he ditched Gondwe on grounds that she drinks beer too much.

Chansa made the revelation after Gondwe sued him for child support.

"I have stopped supporting my child for fear that Gondwe will use the money meant for food to buy beer. She drinks heavily," Chansa said.