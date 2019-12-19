Beef up local meat industry, directs Veep

NANCY SIAME, ANGELA MUCHINSHI

Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has directed four ministries to work closely with Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), chain stores and other importers to develop a phased import substitution programme by the end of next month to promote the local meat industry.

The ministries are Fisheries and Livestock; Agriculture; Commerce, Trade and Industry; as well as Foreign Affairs.

Mrs Wina said the import substitution programme will not just grow the local meat industry but the whole economy