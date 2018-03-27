‘Bee-keeping key in economic diversification’

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Honey Partnership Platform (ZHPP) has said diversifying the agriculture sector through bee-keeping is one way of sustaining economic growth and preserving natural resources.

ZHPP chairperson Nshimbo Chitalu said the honey sector has potential to contribute to decent job and wealth creation.

Mr Chitalu said bee-keeping value chain is a source of improved livelihood.

“Bee-keeping needs to be promoted and supported. It’s the source of hope for many lives…it is gratifying that bees can be used in many ways in the agriculture productivity and contribute to… http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/