Become husband your wife will be proud of

Life & Life Issues with EMMANUEL MUKULA

THROUGH interacting with mature friends that love and cherish the idea of marriage, I have learned some very key lessons on what it means to be a man and a husband. In this article, I will share with you key lessons of being a man worthy of being called a husband.

A real man provides for his wife and does it proudly.

It does not matter whether the wife has a better job or earns more. A man needs to do all he can to ensure he provides. When the money comes from the wife because she has a better job, the man has to ensure that he deals with the landlord, pays the bills and his wife does not need to worry.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/